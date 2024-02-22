JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $65.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

VRT stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.08. 7,211,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $65.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

