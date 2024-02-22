JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $24,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.68. 1,977,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,575. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.