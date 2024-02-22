JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.69. 1,962,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,575. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

