Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,380,751 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380,751 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.40% of AAON worth $249,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

