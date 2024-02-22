Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,682,017 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.92% of Rollins worth $346,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 61.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after acquiring an additional 833,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. 520,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

