Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 65,620 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Equifax worth $458,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 38.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 24.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX traded up $8.25 on Thursday, hitting $264.89. 468,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $267.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.94 and a 200-day moving average of $213.00.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

