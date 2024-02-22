Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 77,501 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,042,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $154,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.99. 269,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,018. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.