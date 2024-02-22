Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 11.49% of CorVel worth $386,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CorVel by 432.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total value of $359,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $2,758,889. 48.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Stock Down 2.1 %

CorVel stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.52. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $265.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

