Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 88,095 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the quarter. Nordson accounts for 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.92% of Nordson worth $498,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.85. 137,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,764. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $274.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.41. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.