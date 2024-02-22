Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,759,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the quarter. Primerica makes up 2.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Primerica worth $729,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRI traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.09. 29,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,781. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.11. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.68 and a 12 month high of $250.38.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

