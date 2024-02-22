Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $146.91 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,667 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Celsius worth $146,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $93,034,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Celsius by 288.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,979. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

