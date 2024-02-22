Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $293.42 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,252,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $293,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.10. 28,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,098. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.64 and its 200 day moving average is $257.66.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 98.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MORN. StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MORN

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total transaction of $379,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,891,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,476,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total transaction of $379,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,891,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,476,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,717 shares of company stock valued at $14,656,721. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.