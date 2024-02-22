Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $415.81 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,246,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,578 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.49% of Dolby Laboratories worth $415,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after buying an additional 153,381 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 76,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,506 shares of company stock worth $5,839,788 in the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

