Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $565.65 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 5.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $565,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.78. 118,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,408. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

