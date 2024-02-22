Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $364,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,623,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,593,000 after buying an additional 381,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,502,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $125.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on FOXF

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.