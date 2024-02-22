Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,197,661 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,371,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197,661 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $551,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,813,908.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,027 shares of company stock worth $47,845,414 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 383,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $107.20.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

