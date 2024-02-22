Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 16,097 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,097 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $136,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 770,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,688,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.86. 17,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.