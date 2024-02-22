Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 436,594 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,521,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,594 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.66% of nCino worth $239,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in nCino by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in nCino by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Natixis bought a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in nCino by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 741,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NCNO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $180,045.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,977,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NCNO

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.