KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10 to $3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion to $7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBR. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.14.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

