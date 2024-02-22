Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Key Tronic
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 75.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.