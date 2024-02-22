Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Key Tronic

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

KTCC opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.41. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 75.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter.

About Key Tronic

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.