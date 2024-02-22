Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,679 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $350,235,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,501,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

