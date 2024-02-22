KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $733,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded up $28.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $680.77. 206,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.05. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $682.78. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

