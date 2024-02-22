KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Holdings Cut by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 3,160,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,201,111. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

