KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $14.57

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $15.31. KT shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 219,217 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

KT Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. Analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in KT by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in KT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in KT by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

