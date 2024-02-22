Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 4,385 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $171,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey W. Albers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
KYMR stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
