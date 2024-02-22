Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $217.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.