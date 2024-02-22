Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
