LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

LCI Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

LCI Industries stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

