Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.
Ledyard Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of Ledyard Financial Group stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. Ledyard Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $19.71.
Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ledyard Financial Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.