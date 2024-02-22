Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.27) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCYC opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

