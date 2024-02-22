Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.27) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.09) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BCYC opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,914,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $16,585,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,072,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,015,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

