Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($5.80) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.61.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

