Lembit Janes Buys 200,000 Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Lembit Janes acquired 48,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,760.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Lembit Janes acquired 161,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$28,175.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Lembit Janes purchased 122,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$20,984.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Lembit Janes purchased 241,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$42,262.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Lembit Janes purchased 20,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$3,587.50.

On Monday, January 15th, Lembit Janes purchased 12,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,187.50.

On Friday, December 22nd, Lembit Janes purchased 86,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$14,705.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.40 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.