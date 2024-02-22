Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $10.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $252.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

