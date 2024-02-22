Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

LIND stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 256,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $492.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.89. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.