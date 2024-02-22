Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $39.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,640,591 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,630,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00773025 USD and is up 14.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $518.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

