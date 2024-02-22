Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $39.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,640,591 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,630,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00773025 USD and is up 14.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $518.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
