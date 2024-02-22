LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. 272,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,259. LKQ has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 74,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LKQ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 381,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LKQ by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,727,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,346,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in LKQ by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 55,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

