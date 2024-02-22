LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SCD opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

