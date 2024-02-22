LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SCD opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $14.46.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
