LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $152,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $266.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $268.58.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

