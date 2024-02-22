LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $123,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

