Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.41. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 7,727,517 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $13,780,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lucid Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 338,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 118,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,170,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 533,943 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Trading Down 13.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.