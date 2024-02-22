Manuel Mota Purchases 88,539 Shares of Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW) Stock

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Mota acquired 88,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,405.79 ($10,069.14).

Manuel Mota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Manuel Mota bought 261,461 shares of Chilwa Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,141.07 ($28,196.77).

Chilwa Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of a portfolio of heavy mineral sands assets in Africa. The company explores for zircon, ilmenite, and garnet sand. It holds interests in the Lake Chilwa heavy mineral sands project covering an area of 878.7 square kilometers located in Malawi, Africa.

