Mariner LLC Buys 745 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $425.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

