Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $287.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.64 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

