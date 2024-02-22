Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 1.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $41,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

