Mariner LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,963 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $35,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.