Mariner LLC Purchases 13,631 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $36,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

