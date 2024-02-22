Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,587 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of NVO opened at $123.22 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

