Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $742,865,000 after buying an additional 146,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

COP opened at $111.71 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

