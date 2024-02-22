Mariner LLC Sells 35,294 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,294 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $26,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

